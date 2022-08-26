Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes.

WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex.

The review is being led by the Savannah-Chatham County Metropolitan Planning Commission and is part of a federal requirement to determine historic impact.

The Yamacraw site in downtown Savannah pre-dates the Civil War and has significant ties to freeing Africans from slavery in the South.

According to the MPC, the historic review began in early July at the request of the City of Savannah.

It’s expected to take another few weeks.

In May of last year, WTOC first reported plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to demolish the public housing complex.

Our investigates team has reviewed federal housing inspection reports and found Yamacraw Village is among the worst-ranked public housing complexes in Georgia.

Demolition plans for public housing require approval by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.

Past stories:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.