Prosecution attempting to build case against Wilson in Statesboro murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the murder trial of Marc Wilson has entered day five.

Wilson is accused of shooting at a truck alongside his car in the middle of the night in June 2020. Wilson has claimed the truck tried to run him off the road and he shot in self-defense.

Prosecutors continued to roll out their case against Wilson in the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson.

Police detective Keith Holloway testified on the direction of the bullet Wilson fired and how it entered the pickup truck and struck Hutcheson. Defense attorneys asked Judge Ronnie Thompson to declare a mistrial on Holloway being presented as an expert witness. Wilson’s attorneys questioned his certainty about where Wilson’s car was in relation to the truck.

They also questioned why police did not pursue charges against the teens in the truck with Hutcheson for underage drinking and driving under the influence.

“I didn’t have contact with them until I met them to take pictures of them at the police department. I was concentrated more on preserving evidence from the shooting,” Holloway said.

Other detectives testified to the GPS coordinates and other data gathered from Wilson’s phone and tracked the travel along the route of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.