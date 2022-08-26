Prosecution rests case on day five of Marc Wilson murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, prosecutors rested their cast late Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Marc Wilson.

Wilson is accused of shooting at a truck alongside his car in the middle of the night in June 2020. Wilson has claimed the truck tried to run him off the road and he shot in self-defense.

Prosecutors continued to roll out their case against Wilson in the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson.

Police detective Keith Holloway testified on the direction of the bullet Wilson fired and how it entered the pickup truck and struck Hutcheson. Defense attorneys asked Judge Ronnie Thompson to declare a mistrial on Holloway being presented as an expert witness. Wilson’s attorneys questioned his certainty about where Wilson’s car was in relation to the truck.

They also questioned why police did not pursue charges against the teens in the truck with Hutcheson for underage drinking and driving under the influence.

“I didn’t have contact with them until I met them to take pictures of them at the police department. I was concentrated more on preserving evidence from the shooting,” Holloway said.

Other detectives testified to the GPS coordinates and other data gathered from Wilson’s phone and tracked the travel along the route of the shooting.

Prosecutors presented an audio clip from a phone call police recorded with Wilson when they went to interview his then-girlfriend. In the recording they began asking Wilson what had happened. He initially asks them for what information they knew.

Initially, defense attorneys did not want the clip played. Judge Ronnie Thompson allowed. They heard Wilson describing the events and the shooting.

“They came and were just swerving toward us like they were trying to drive us off the road. Running their truck like they were trying to run us off the road. I was scared. I was terrified. I was scared for my life,” Wilson is heard saying in a recording.

The courts initially scheduled five days for this trial. Friday was day five.

With the defense having roughly 40 possible witnesses total, they will pick back up on Monday.

