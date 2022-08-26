Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan.

Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45.

Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and gave staff key insight into how the county should move forward.

“People would like to see some recreation, paths and things like that in the north and in the south. And then, of course, they want responsible building. And I think that’s one of the whole goals of the comprehensive plan is to build responsibly and to make sure we have industrial corridors separate from residential corridors and try to do that for the future,” said Bryan County communications manager Matthew Kent.

Even though the in-person sessions are finished, there is still an online survey for you to give input.

That survey is open for another week.

