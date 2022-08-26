Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects

Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects
Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, Savannah City Council members unanimously approved several initiatives to tackle homelessness and affordable housing.

The city is going to spend close to $6.5 million to build 38 cottages and 12 residential service buildings on vacant land at Dundee Cottages and the Cove at Dundee.

Some council members say they are concerned over the price tag.

“Chipping away at some of our goals it just alarms me of the cost per unit or the number of units we’re getting for the cost and I just wanna make sure we’re not being cost prohibitive. I would like to see us have more than 50 cottages,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter

City manager Jay Melder says this is one of the main priorities council gave him when he was hired last year and that they got a step closer to achieving that goal tonight.

“It is very expensive and certainly we want to make sure we’re getting the most mileage out of our dollars here and permanent supportive housing and deeply subsidized housing is the most expensive to build into finance”

Another proposal would give $155,000 to the Chatham-Savannah Homeless Authority to create a street outreach team.

They would use that money to provide services and transportation for those in need.

“Providing homes for the roofless is the most cost-effective and impactful way to make a difference in the homeless lives,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo.

Council members say they are addressing one of the city’s urgent needs.

“We have an alarming rate of homelessness and the only way that we do this is to commit to doing something...and yes, it might cost some money but we’re trying to save dignity too,” said Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.

The approved units should be ready for move-in by next summer.

Council also approved a $226,000 contract with the Union Mission to start up a day center.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
POLICE LIGHTS
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old has been found
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Dion Farmer
‘It’s God’s plan, not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim wants answers

Latest News

Savannah Police Department
Savannah City Council votes to hire a search firm for new police chief
Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses
Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses
Tybee votes to extend short-term rental moratorium
Fernando Montano
Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in