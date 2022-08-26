Savannah City Council votes to hire a search firm for new police chief
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for Savannah’s new police chief is picking up.
Tonight, city council voted 8 to 1 to hire a new search firm to help them fill the position.
The emergency purchase will cost the city $45,000.
City officials say it’s needed so they can fill the position by the end of the year.
The city posted a survey on its web site if you’d like to share what you want in a new police chief.
That will be up for another month.
