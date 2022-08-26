Savannah City Council votes to hire a search firm for new police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for Savannah’s new police chief is picking up.

Tonight, city council voted 8 to 1 to hire a new search firm to help them fill the position.

The emergency purchase will cost the city $45,000.

City officials say it’s needed so they can fill the position by the end of the year.

The city posted a survey on its web site if you’d like to share what you want in a new police chief.

That will be up for another month.

