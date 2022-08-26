Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah City Council votes to hire a search firm for new police chief

Savannah Police Department
Savannah Police Department(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for Savannah’s new police chief is picking up.

Tonight, city council voted 8 to 1 to hire a new search firm to help them fill the position.

The emergency purchase will cost the city $45,000.

City officials say it’s needed so they can fill the position by the end of the year.

The city posted a survey on its web site if you’d like to share what you want in a new police chief.

That will be up for another month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
POLICE LIGHTS
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old has been found
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Dion Farmer
‘It’s God’s plan, not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim wants answers

Latest News

Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects
Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects
Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses
Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses
Tybee votes to extend short-term rental moratorium
Fernando Montano
Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in