Study offers potential solutions to traffic on E.G. Miles Parkways in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive through Hinesville often, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic on E.G. Miles Parkway.

In 2019, portions of that road had a crash rate 2.5 times above the state average. That’s why the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission launched a study earlier this year to help solve some of these problems. The nine month long study was just completed.

Now that the study has concluded, county officials have potential solutions on how to make this roadway safer and help traffic flow better.

The proposed changes to the road are divided into three categories: short term, medium range, and long term improvements.

In the short term, the study recommends three new traffic signals including one at Arlington Drive.

“That’s been a difficult intersection for a long time. You have probably about more than 100 homes there that access E.G. Miles, and E.G. Miles is a four lane road with a high capacity,” said Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission executive director Jeff Ricketson

The total cost of all proposed changes is $35 million. The county has about $1.4 million earmarked from TSPLOST funds for the improvements and will need to pursue other funding for the rest of the recommendations.

“We can do some of the smaller cost items in the short term, like traffic signal optimization, which will help with the flow of traffic, or at least make it flow as good as it can given the design of the road.”

Longer term changes include adding street lights, a median, and a multi-purpose trail along the road to help with pedestrian safety. Ricketson says all of these recommendations will be plugged into the overall metropolitan transportation plan to prioritize funding for the projects.

Ricketson says some of the short term projects could be completed in the next five years, while the county continues to look for funding for the longer term projects.

