Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say during their investigation, warrants for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon were obtained for 44-year-old Jerome Gregory Turnquest.

Turnquest turned himself in on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Investigative Services Division at 912.537.4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

