Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say during their investigation, warrants for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon were obtained for 44-year-old Jerome Gregory Turnquest.

Turnquest turned himself in on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Investigative Services Division at 912.537.4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.