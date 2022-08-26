Tybee Island pilot killed in plane crash in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot from Tybee Island, Ga. was killed in a plane crash outside the Orlando, Fla. area on Wednesday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Miroslav Velickovich and a passenger from the Peruvian Air Force were killed in the crash.

The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Around 7 p.m., Air One located the plane about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby.

They were conducting flight training exercises. The FAA/NTSB investigation of the crash is ongoing.

