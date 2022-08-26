Tybee Island pilot killed in plane crash in Florida

(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot from Tybee Island, Ga. was killed in a plane crash outside the Orlando, Fla. area on Wednesday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Miroslav Velickovich and a passenger from the Peruvian Air Force were killed in the crash.

The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Around 7 p.m., Air One located the plane about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby.

They were conducting flight training exercises. The FAA/NTSB investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
Dion Farmer
‘It’s God’s plan, not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim wants answers
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies

Latest News

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
Superior Court Judge Ronald K. ÒRonnieÓ Thompson, top, clarifies some procedural issues with...
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
Source: WTOC
Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia
If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help...
Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council providing suicide prevention resources, free dental cleanings