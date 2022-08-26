Sky Cams
Tybee votes to extend short-term rental moratorium

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council has voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium.

According to the assistant city manager, the moratorium has been extended to Oct. 31 by a vote of 3-2 with council member Jay Burke recusing.

Last week, Mayor sessions said there will be two readings of the proposed STVR ordinance.

The first will be on Sept. 22.

The second reading and the final vote will be on Oct. 13.

