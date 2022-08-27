Sky Cams
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event

LB3 Foundation
LB3 Foundation(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life.

The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.

The foundation impacts the lives of young people in Savannah through various events such as the Celebration of Life.

The kids got to play basketball with County Commissioner Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers who’s also a legendary Harlem Globetrotter and take home a basketball of their own.

200 backpacks full of school supplies, provided by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm, were also given out as well as a brand-new bike to every 23rd person who came.

The number 23 symbolizes the age Lawrence Bryan IV was when he was killed. His father, Lawrence Bryan III says while they gave out a lot of things today the main thing they wanted to give out was love.

“We gotta show them how to love and show them that they are loved, so they’ll be able to love somebody else. Hatred is among our youngsters right now and that’s very, very important that we show them how to love each other, so that the streets won’t teach them how to kill each other,” Lawrence Bryan said.

“I was really sad when he lost his son and anything we can do to encase his memory is what I’m here for,” Chatham County Commissioner Larry Gator Rivers said.

