One man injured after early morning home invasion in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found a man shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The GBI is investigating the incident as a home invasion.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Vidalia Police Department or the GBI.

