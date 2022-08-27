Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One man injured after early morning home invasion in Vidalia

The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday...
The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday morning.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found a man shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The GBI is investigating the incident as a home invasion.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Vidalia Police Department or the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start...
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says
Tybee Island pilot killed in plane crash in Florida
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall
New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95
New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the...
SCHP investigates fatal vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.
Sen. Jon Ossoff launches inquiry into train issues across Georgia, including Garden City
Sen. Jon Ossoff launches inquiry into train issues across Georgia, including Garden City
THE News at 11
Sen. Jon Ossoff launches inquiry into train issues across Georgia, including Garden City
THE News at 7
Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan