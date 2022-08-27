One man injured after early morning home invasion in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday morning.
Police say officers responded to a shooting on Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found a man shot in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The GBI is investigating the incident as a home invasion.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Vidalia Police Department or the GBI.
