One person displaced after house fire in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is displaced after a house fire in Walthourville Saturday morning.

According to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain, John Wells, firefighters arrived to a house fully engulfed on the 900 block of Wilder Road after 8 a.m.

Captain wells said initial call was that there was someone trapped in the home. A search of the residence was unable to find anyone in the home. It was later learned the resident was not home at the time.

An officer with the Walthourville Police Department, who was first on scene, described the flames coming from the home as “too intense to make entry.”

Officials say it took firefighters several minutes to knock down the bulk of the fire, but the home is deemed uninhabitable due to the damage.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the resident.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

