SCHP investigates fatal vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry.
According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian.
Master Trooper Lee says the pedestrian was fatally injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
