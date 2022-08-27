SCHP investigates fatal vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian.

Master Trooper Lee says the pedestrian was fatally injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

