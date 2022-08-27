Sen. Jon Ossoff launches inquiry into train issues across Georgia, including Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Garden City have made noise about long delays caused by stopped trains and it might be working.

Their complaints have made it all the way to the U.S. Senate.

“Our neighbor across the street fell off his house and EMS had to jump the track, the train, to come to him,” said Brenette Washington, a Garden City resident.

Train issues go back decades in Garden City.

“You never know what to expect,” said District 3 Councilwoman Natalyn Morris.

That’s why U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff sent a 9 page inquiry to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) with the experiences of cities and counties across the state. Part of it mentions “[his office] appreciates the FRA is investigating parked trains because it can be frustrating and deadly.”

Garden City was one of five areas mentioned for “at least 10 blockages this year of an hour or more.”

The tracks off Priscilla D Thomas Way seem to have the most issues.

Residents and a city council member feel all of their advocating through the years might actually be paying off.

“The only way out,” said Herman Washington, a Garden City resident.

When the trains stop and stay, people just have to wait.

Washington said: “I’ve been here two and three hours...waiting...trying to get home.”

Sen. Ossoff’s letter also mentioned in areas like Garden City “first responders are delayed in responding to calls for emergencies.”

In all their 21 years of living here, this is the most traction their concerns have received.

“I’m 67 years old...hopefully it gets done before I’m 77,″ Washington said.

Councilwoman Morris has been taking calls for years, asking local leadership and the FRA to do something. She’s hoping this isn’t a repeated cycle of progress then problems again.

“If I get an ear, I’m going to let everyone know the trains here on Priscilla D Thomas way...the trains in Garden City on Hwy. 21...we need help.”

Sen. Ossoff’s pushing for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes funding to address railroad crossings. That passed in the Senate.

It’s headed to the House and then to President Biden’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.