Dylan’s Saturday Weather Update 8/27/2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through the rest of this evening, I’ll look for a few scattered showers with fog building for many areas through mid-morning. During this time, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid to lower-70s for most.

If you have any early day plans be sure to keep rain gear close by. Since temperatures are staying warm overnight, we’ll continue tracking the chance for more early morning thunderstorms to pop up.

Most of these should stay south of I-16 through the morning hours, resulting in cooler high temps around mid to upper-80s tomorrow afternoon. Meanwhile, we should see a few lower-90s around parts of South Carolina. Similar to the past few days, I’ll still track more scattered thunderstorm chances throughout the day before these chances settle down some after nightfall.

This trend will continue through the start of next week. The main concern will be more localized flooding each day. By mid-week, rain chances should begin to decrease causing slightly warmer high temperatures each afternoon ahead of our next cold front. If this front can make it through the area, high temps should cool back into the mid-80s with more rain heading into next weekend.

