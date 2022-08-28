Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.

According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling north on Old River Road and lost control of the motorcycle while going into a left hand curve and was ejected.

The driver suffered fatal injures.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Jason Fondren at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.

