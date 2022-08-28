Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.
One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.(MGN online)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.

According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling north on Old River Road and lost control of the motorcycle while going into a left hand curve and was ejected.

The driver suffered fatal injures.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Jason Fondren at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall
The Vidalia Police Department says one person was injured after a home invasion early Saturday...
One man injured after early morning home invasion in Vidalia
Play of the Week
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

Latest News

Ukrainians in Savannah reflecting on 6 months of war in Ukraine
Ukrainians in Savannah reflecting on 6 months of war in Ukraine
Ukrainians in Savannah reflecting on 6 months of war in Ukraine
Ukrainians in Savannah reflecting on 6 months of war in Ukraine
James Odom
Man arrested after selling narcotics at Beaufort Co. carwash
LB3 Foundation
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event