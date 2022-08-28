Man arrested after selling narcotics at Beaufort Co. carwash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they found narcotics, weapons, and cash after receiving a tip about drug activity at a car wash.

After investigation, deputies determined that James Odom was selling narcotics from his car wash in Burton.

Odom was taken into custody Friday at a traffic stop.

Cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescriptions were in possession at the time of the arrest.

Investigators also found a firearm, which was called unlawfully possessed.

Odom is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

