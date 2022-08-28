Man arrested after selling narcotics at Beaufort Co. carwash
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they found narcotics, weapons, and cash after receiving a tip about drug activity at a car wash.
After investigation, deputies determined that James Odom was selling narcotics from his car wash in Burton.
Odom was taken into custody Friday at a traffic stop.
Cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescriptions were in possession at the time of the arrest.
Investigators also found a firearm, which was called unlawfully possessed.
Odom is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
