Portal wins game 1 of 11th annual Erk Russell Classic

Weather delayed the start to the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic inside Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern University continues to make a push to get legendary Coach Erk Russell into the College Football Hall of Fame, the annual pair of games in his name were played Saturday night.

It proved to be no problem for the Portal Panthers- they took game one over the Twiggs County Cobras 47-0. After three winless seasons, the Panthers are off to a 2-0 start.

“It’s just a tremendous feeling for our team, our community and our coaching staff, our school building, just everyone has gotten behind us. Great support and it’s great to see smiles on faces at the end of these contests now,” said Portal Head Football Coach Jason McEachin.

The Panthers host Robert Toombs Christian Academy next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Pinewood Christian vs Country Day
Hilton Head vs Claxton
Beaufort vs Fort Dorchester
Liberty Co. vs Bradwell
