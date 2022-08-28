Savannah Supports Ukraine and Unieros celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ukraine observed its Independence Day this week despite the ongoing war with Russia. The war has now passed the 6 month mark.

To honor the day Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union, Savannah Supports Ukraine and Unieros partnered for an event in Forsyth Park Sunday.

As part of the event, people had the chance to paint beautiful cards and donate supplies that will be sent over to Ukraine.

Some of the things organizers say people in Ukraine really need right now are hygiene products, clothes, baby items and non-perishables.

Organizers say events like this are a great way for people to learn more about Ukraine from native Ukrainians themselves. One woman says she left Ukraine 13 years ago, but some of her family still lives there.

She says even though the city she’s from is 65% occupied by the Russians and it’s heartbreaking to see it’s still important to celebrate her home that is once again fighting for independence.

“Through all the sorrow, through all the battles and everything we’ve been going through it’s important to show the love to your country. It’s important to remember. Time goes by and I don’t ever want the news about Ukraine to be just another news you see on TV. It has to be remembered and one day, I believe that every day just gets us closer to that victory and one day it’ll be over and this will just be a bad dream. It’s important to remember this and to talk about this every day,” Iuliia Shvacjko said.

The group says that this is their third time collecting supplies. Everything that was donated and collected Sunday will be shipped sometime in mid-September to help the people of Ukraine.

