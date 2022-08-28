Ukrainians in Savannah reflecting on 6 months of war in Ukraine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ukraine observed its Independence Day as the war with Russia continues.

Ukrainians in Savannah say they are shaken by what has happened in the country but are continuing to pledge their support for those on the front lines.

As the war has just passed the 6th month mark.

Ukrainian native Uliana Gonzalez remembers the day her home country became independent from the Soviet Union.

“When I was 5 years old, Ukraine became independent. I remember that day as if it was today. Being a child, I knew that something big happened. Until today, I have goosebumps just thinking about it,” Uliana Gonzalez, Savannah Supports Ukraine said.

Roughly 30 years later she finds her country once again fighting for independence amid Russia’s ongoing invasion there.

We first introduced you to Uliana Gonzalez shortly after the invasion began.

She now lives in Savannah and started the group “Savannah Supports Ukraine.”

“It was a tough moment because for the first hour, it was just me. So I was by myself. It turns out it’s not as easy to stand up in front of a crowd with a message that’s not a happy message,” Gonzalez said.

In the months since what started with one person has now grown into support from hundreds...as the group works to send essential supplies to those still in Ukraine.

But for Ukrainian native turned Savannah resident Valentyna Kincaid the horrors of the war linger.

“My parents hear the sirens going on everyday. My sister had to go to Poland, because she has 3 kids and it was impossible to stay with all the anxieties in the air,” Valentyna Kincaid said.

She says groups like Savannah Supports Ukraine allow her to help those in need fighting while remaining in the Hostess City.

“We are trying to do our best to help, to help as much as we can. I’m very proud that I have this opportunity to join the group and help as much as I can.”

And more than half a year later Gonzalez says the need is still great as the effects of war take their toll on those fighting.

“It’s even harder for them to go through this being there thinking that every single day could be the last one and just getting messages, ‘I’m alive’ because it is tough.”

She says despite the ongoing war she’s still determined to help by sending supplies and garnering support even from thousands of miles away.

“It starts with a single person on the street. But then it unites and inspires the other ones, and then together we are so strong and powerful. It seems like it’s impossible but it is possible.”

Savannah Supports Ukraine and Unieros will host an event in Forsyth Park on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m-12p.m. Attendees will decorate humanitarian aid boxes that will be going to Ukraine.

There will also be a potluck picnic brunch and a chance to learn about Ukrainian culture.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.