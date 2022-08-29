Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

3 people dead in shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt

Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police say that the shooting happened after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17, Arizona’s Family reported.

Officers said the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly.

At one point, investigators said, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business, but it did not catch fire.

As he continued shooting toward a nearby business, a man and a woman pulled into the parking lot and were shot and killed.

When police arrived, two officers were shot. Both injured officers were rushed to the hospital, one of whom was released early Monday morning. The suspect was later found dead.

Authorities said three other men sustained various injuries due to the shrapnel from the gunfire.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

Early Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that is was assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Dental Clinic
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall

Latest News

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash
Marvin Richardson is the father of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who was subjected...
Duke volleyball player's father responds to racial slurs at BYU game
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus Saturday, a day after the match. The fan...
Duke volleyball player: BYU was slow to respond to racial slurs at game