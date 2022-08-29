Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer.

Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.

The manager at Station 300 says in the 10 years of this spot being open, these last few months have been its most successful ever. He says Labor Day weekend is the last big chance for a strike.

“It’s been the best summer we’ve ever had honestly, it’s been nonstop,” Restaurant Manager Logan Cunningham said.

He wants to end that historic season on a high and says there’s no better way to do it than with a holiday promo.

“On Labor Day we’re doing $5 burgers throughout the entire building from 12-9, so we’re definitely going to go out with a bang before kids go all the way back to school.”

The place is expecting a huge crowd, and they’re bringing in all the staff they can to keep up.

“We’re going to double up everywhere. Usually we have about 15 people on, we’re going to have about 25 people on Monday just to be ready for all the crowds.”

On a normal summer Monday kids in Beaufort county are already back in school.

There was a wait list to get a bowling lane so Cunningham says they’re pumped for the crowd to be even bigger this time next week when not only are the tourist families still here, but local students will be off as well.

