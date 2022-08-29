Bluffton police searching for missing 79-year-old man, last seen 7 days ago

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s now day seven of the search for a 79-year-old man in the area of Highway 170 in Bluffton.

Police say Jack Tribble walked out of his assisted living facility around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Law enforcement talks with WTOC for the first time since Tribble went missing.

The Bluffton police department has been leading the search for Tribble. They say he has dementia and troubles with depth perception that typically lead him to sit down in unfamiliar circumstances.

With that information, the police department say they’ve searched more distance than they even believe Tribble is capable of walking.

”We’ve deployed drones, canines, helicopters, people, every resource we have, we put it out there. Unfortunately we’ve come up with no results so far,” Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said.

His flyer is posted all around town as well, as the search continues.

”Our investigators are looking into camera footage from nearby businesses, following up on tips we receive.”

He asks that if you go out to search, stick with areas you’re familiar with and bring a buddy. Also, Bluffton PD asks if you were driving on 170 that night and have a dash cam that you search through that video as well.

”Mr. Tribble, everybody is just hoping and praying we find him. I know the day and the time is ticking by. We just want to find him.”

Tribble was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white shirt, black pants and orange hat a week ago. If you have information, Bluffton PD asks you to call them immediately.

