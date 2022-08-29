Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The defense rested its case Monday in the murder trial of Marc Wilson.

Wilson is accused of shooting at a truck alongside his car in the middle of the night in June 2020. Wilson has claimed the truck tried to run him off the road and he shot in self-defense.

Wilson opted not to testify.

In court Monday, defense attorneys continued to call their witnesses to the stand to try and paint a picture of what Wilson saw and felt that night.

Emma Rigdon testified with tears and emotion. She described being in the car with Wilson while they were dating in 2020. She described erratic driving from the truck next to them on Statesboro’s bypass.

She said she saw young men in the truck but didn’t see the two young women, among them Haley Hutcheson. The 17-year-old died of a gunshot that came through the truck’s back window.

Wilson has claimed he fired his gun toward the truck in self-defense. Rigdon testified about the moments leading up to Wilson shooting.

“That’s when the truck started swerving into our lane. It was going up and coming back to stay right there with us. I remember we were over on the rumble strips. That’s when Mark shot, to kind of say ‘hey, leave us alone,’” Rigdon said.

The defense also called a handful of witnesses who testified to the “bad” reputation of Luke Conley, the front seat passenger in the truck that Wilson has accused of making racial slurs and gestures toward him that prompted him to shoot.

The jury was sent home for the day. Closing arguments will begin Tuesday.

