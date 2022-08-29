Fire under investigation at home on corner of Walthour Rd., Concord Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is investigating a fire at a home near the corner of Walthour and Concord roads.

No injuries were reported. Two people and a dog were home at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely.

No damage was reported to the exterior of the home, fire damage has been contained to the inside of the home.

Crews are working to contain smoke in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.