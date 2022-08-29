Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ghost Pirates add experienced forward to roster

Spencer Dorowicz
Spencer Dorowicz(Savannah Ghost Pirates)
By Clinton Hinely
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have added some firepower to the early roster.

The team announced Monday it has agreed terms with forward Spencer Dorowicz for the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old joins the Ghost Pirates after playing last season overseas with the EIHL’s Dundee Stars. He finished the season with 41 points (17 goals and 24 assists) in 50 games played.

Dorowicz has previous experience in the ECHL, totaling 79 points in 157 career ECHL contests split between the Wichita Thunder, Cincinnati Cyclones and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

He participated in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic while with Wichita.

Dorowicz now joins defenseman Tristan Thompson and goaltender Darion Hanson as players who have agreed to terms with the Ghost Pirates for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Dental Clinic
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
police lights
Woman killed, man arrested following Baxley shooting

Latest News

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the championchip trophy after winning the final round...
McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
THE News at 11 Saturday
Portal wins game 1 of 11th annual Erk Russell Classic
Portal wins game 1 of 11th annual Erk Russell Classic
Portal, Statesboro win in 11th annual Erk Russell Classic
Pinewood Christian vs Country Day
Pinewood Christian vs Country Day