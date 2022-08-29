Ghost Pirates add experienced forward to roster

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have added some firepower to the early roster.

The team announced Monday it has agreed terms with forward Spencer Dorowicz for the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old joins the Ghost Pirates after playing last season overseas with the EIHL’s Dundee Stars. He finished the season with 41 points (17 goals and 24 assists) in 50 games played.

Dorowicz has previous experience in the ECHL, totaling 79 points in 157 career ECHL contests split between the Wichita Thunder, Cincinnati Cyclones and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

He participated in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic while with Wichita.

Dorowicz now joins defenseman Tristan Thompson and goaltender Darion Hanson as players who have agreed to terms with the Ghost Pirates for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.