Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Ashlee S Scott
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
Dental Clinic
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
New pediatric plastic surgery and reconstruction office
New pediatric plastic surgery and reconstruction office opens in Savannah
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation
FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
Deputies say Tribble was last seen leaving The Palmettos off Bluffton assisted living facility...
Bluffton police searching for missing 79-year-old man, last seen 7 days ago