Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County.

One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler.

The job fair marked the first time people could actually be hired to help with construction of the electric vehicle plant that’s expected to have widespread economic impacts across the region.

A mega job fair for Bryan County’s Mega Site.

“It’s a great opportunity and there’s a lot of money involved,” Job Fair Applicant Patrick Brinson said.

Construction company Barnett Southern hosting a hiring event in Pooler.

“We’re hiring heavy equipment operators, excavators, that kind of stuff, also off-road truck drivers,” Barnett Southern HR Director Will Long said.

The company expecting a big turn out at this two day event.

“Personally I hope it’s going to be a thousand. I’ve done some big job hiring events, and I’ve seen a large number of people. And hey, we had 25 people before we even a started an hour early today,” Long said.

Barnett Southern will work with partner companies on ground prepping work at the mega site for phase 1 of the project.

That work is expected to start this fall.

And for applicants it’s a chance to be a part of a project they say will have a big impact on where they live.

“Being a resident, I just feel like it’d be a great opportunity to have a long term job that is beneficial for my community,” Job Fair Applicant Patrick Brinson said.

Barnett Southern says they’re offering competitive pay and hiring bonuses up to 12-hundred dollars a big draw for those looking to get hired.

“To see the actual rates that they were giving, to know that they were really more than 25-30% higher than the other jobs, that meant a lot to know that they’re actually investing into the workers themselves,” Brinson said.

As the company says it hopes to keep these jobs long term.

“Ideally we would like to keep getting jobs in the area and keep people working. That’s the ultimate goal,” Long said.

If you missed Monday’s event the company will host another one Tuesday at the same location.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.