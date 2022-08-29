Sky Cams
Motion hearing Monday focusing on evidence for Murdaugh case

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Former South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh is due in court Monday morning for a hearing on his murder case.

Murdaugh is expected to face trial in just a few months for the murders of his wife and son. However, his defense team says they still haven’t received any of the evidence in the case.

A judge will make a decision about the evidence and how exactly it should be handled ahead of the trial.

The state says that was the reason for the hold up in getting the information to the defense.

The two sides have not yet come to an agreement about a protective order to limit who sees that evidence and how exactly the photos, recording and other documents are handled by the defense.

The defense also says that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been leaking information about the case but the South Carolina Attorney General denies those leaks.

Earlier this month Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, held a new conference saying that they had not received any evidence from the state yet.

At this time, prosecutors have not said what evidence linked Murdaugh to the deaths or released a possible motive to the public. The defense says they haven’t heard yet either.

But according to the state, they should have that information soon once an agreement on the protective order is in place.

That will be what the judge decides Monday during the motions hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.

Alex Murdaugh faces a total of 90 charges, ranging from financial fraud to the murders of his wife and son. At this time we are anticipating the trial to happen in January where Alex Murdaugh faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of his son Paul and his wife Maggie.

