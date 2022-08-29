New pediatric plastic surgery and reconstruction office opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new pediatric office is the only plastic surgery and reconstruction office specializing in treating children in Savannah.

Medical Director at Pediatrix and Reconstructive Surgery of Savannah, Dr. Anand Kumar says many children are born or develop some kind of physical disfigurement.

“Cleft and craniofacial differences, growth plate abnormalities or craniosynostosis.”

Dr. Kumar says there’s been a growing need for offices that specialize in helping children with deformities in smaller cities like Savannah.

He says the practice will also bring Savannah’s first cleft and craniofacial team with orthodontists, phycologists and more specialists joining Dr. Kumar in providing wrap around services for patients.

“I think it’s also important that we bring elements together including social services, speech language pathologists,” Medical Director Anand Kumar said.

Dr. Kumar says their office also uses helmeting techniques like this machine to fix flat spots on babies heads.

First parents place their baby inside the star scanner. Then, the occupational therapist will press this button and within seconds images will pop up this screen guiding them on how to create that helmet that will overtime give baby a normalized head shape.

Dr. Kumar says more babies have flat spots now because doctors encourage parents to put babies to sleep on their back.

“This has just become a more concerning problem for a lot of young families with newborn families.”

Expanding medical options for those families and children in the area.

