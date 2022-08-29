Savannah police arrest suspect following August 2022 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Police say Ashley Scott was apprehended on Jan. 19 by US Marshals and SPD. She was booked into the Chatham County jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Original Story- The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female.

Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Police say officers responded to Broughton and Whitaker streets following a shooting and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

After investigation police identified Scott as a suspect. Detectives say the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation between involved parties.

Anyone with information Scott’s whereabouts or the shooting incident should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

