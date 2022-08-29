Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah police search for shooting suspect

Ashlee S Scott
Ashlee S Scott(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female.

Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Police say officers responded to Broughton and Whitaker streets following a shooting and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

After investigation police identified Scott as a suspect. Detectives say the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation between involved parties.

Anyone with information Scott’s whereabouts or the shooting incident should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County.
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Dental Clinic
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall

Latest News

Chatham Emergency Services is investigating a fire at a home near the corner of Walthour and...
Fire under investigation at home on corner of Walthour Rd., Concord Rd.
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash
Alex Murdaugh
Motion hearing Monday focusing on evidence for Murdaugh case
SCCPSS
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year