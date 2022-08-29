Slow moving showers increase chance for flooding Monday afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s for many of us early Monday morning. There is a decent shot at coastal showers being around during the morning commute, but inland areas will remain dry. Shower chances increase late Monday morning going into the evening with highs in the mid 80s. The rain will be moving slow, increasing the threat for isolated flooding during the afternoon and evening.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 4:07AM I 8.0′ 10:02AM I 1.4′ 4:27PM

Monday beach forecast: Afternoon showers and storms are possible. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

Afternoon showers and storms will develop Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Pop up showers will develop inland, with the sea breeze bringing in rain chances both afternoons closer to the coast.

Once again, we will see a front move in at the end of the week, this will then stall out over this coming weekend. The stalled front will lead to an increased coverage of rain over these afternoons with highs in the mid 80s again this coming weekend.

Tropical update:

We are monitoring a few tropical waves, but the one with the best chance of development is sitting over the cental Atlantic. This system could become a tropical depression this week as it moves to the north of the Leeward Islands.

An area of low pressure could develop this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, this system could then move toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

Additionally, there is another tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a low-end chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.