SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police officer was killed early this morning in a car crash.

Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was killed while driving home after his shift. The crash happened after midnight when his personal vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to Savannah Police. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Brannan joined the police department in December of 2020.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.”

