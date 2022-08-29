Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership.

SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite.

“You have phases on this job site. You have phase 1, phase 2, phase 3. This is just phase 1 of this site,” Barnett Southern HR Director Will Long said.

Barnett Southernisays phase 1 will start in the coming months and “provide approximately 120 new jobs including heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, supervisors and foremen.”

“This part of it, phase 1, we’ll be doing, not the site clearing, just the prep work on the ground level moving the dirt and that kind of stuff,” Long said.

A SEDA official tells WTOC that crews have already started clearing and grading the land at the site.

Combined Barnett Southern says MegaCivil has over 75 years of construction experience.

They expect work on phase 1 to be complete in the second half of 2023.

“We’re just thankful to be on the project, to be a part of it and to be able to go out there and showcase the high quality of work we’re going to provide,” Long said.

