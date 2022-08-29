Tour of American Prohibition Museum in City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has deep roots with enjoying alcoholic beverages.

One museum downtown highlights part of that history and takes you through the prohibition era.

About five years ago the American Prohibition Museum opened in City Market.

The museum offers 20 exhibits where visitors can learn about life in America during the 1920s and 1930s.

Not every exhibit is about alcohol. There are sections dedicated to flappers, music, dancing, and gangsters.

A visitor favorite, includes an authentic speakeasy featuring drinks with recipes predating the 1930s.

Visitors can learn how to make some of these classic beverages, by attending classes offered by the museum.

