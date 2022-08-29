Sky Cams
Young child seriously injured in shooting on Alaska Street, according to police

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a young child.

According to the police department, a shooting occurred inside a home on Alaska Street. A young child was seriously injured. Police did not provide the age of the victim.

The police department said detectives are interviewing persons in the home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

