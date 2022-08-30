Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

$1.3 million allocated for Beaufort Co. administration building renovations

Beaufort Co. administration building renovations
Beaufort Co. administration building renovations(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most important buildings in Beaufort county is getting a makeover, after initially being built more than 30 years ago.

The Beaufort County administration building was built back in 1991 and the county says now it’s time for some repairs.

To do that they’ve allocated $1.3 million dollars in hopes of improving the taxpayer services at this government building.

”The administration building holds 130 employees, as well as the county council chambers, and treasurer’s and auditor’s offices so it’s definitely important for the citizens to come in and do their services and pay their bills or whatever else they need to do and accomplish,” Spokesperson, Beaufort County Elizabeth Wood said.

The roof and gutter system are being replaced, and there’s exterior work going on as well. The county says the money paying for that work has been designated for the project since last year.

”This is essentially taxpayer money from the Capital Improvement Project Fund that was approved in this years budget.”

Construction start back in July and they’re hoping to have all of the projects around the building done by the end of the 2022 year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Ashlee S Scott
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash
Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion

Latest News

SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
police lights
One person trapped in car after crash on Trask Pkwy
Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.