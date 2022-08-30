$1.3 million allocated for Beaufort Co. administration building renovations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most important buildings in Beaufort county is getting a makeover, after initially being built more than 30 years ago.

The Beaufort County administration building was built back in 1991 and the county says now it’s time for some repairs.

To do that they’ve allocated $1.3 million dollars in hopes of improving the taxpayer services at this government building.

”The administration building holds 130 employees, as well as the county council chambers, and treasurer’s and auditor’s offices so it’s definitely important for the citizens to come in and do their services and pay their bills or whatever else they need to do and accomplish,” Spokesperson, Beaufort County Elizabeth Wood said.

The roof and gutter system are being replaced, and there’s exterior work going on as well. The county says the money paying for that work has been designated for the project since last year.

”This is essentially taxpayer money from the Capital Improvement Project Fund that was approved in this years budget.”

Construction start back in July and they’re hoping to have all of the projects around the building done by the end of the 2022 year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.