Foggy morning, spotty afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s for many of us early Tuesday morning.

Inland communities are dry this morning, but you might have to drive through some patchy dense fog this morning! pic.twitter.com/zOgVzHu4hw — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 30, 2022

There is a decent shot at coastal showers being around during the morning commute once again, but inland areas will remain dry with patchy fog. Shower chances increase during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Severe weather is not likely, but a few downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 4:44AM I 8.0′ 10:39AM I 1.5′ 5:10PM

Temperatures will be a bit warmer the further south and west from Savannah you are this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5mSkAff0mE — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 30, 2022

Tuesday beach forecast: Morning showers along the coast are possible again. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

Afternoon showers and storms will develop on Wednesday as well, with highs climbing back into the lower 90s. Pop up showers will develop inland, with the sea breeze bringing in rain chances both afternoons closer to the coast.

Once again, we will see a front move in Thursday, this will then stall out over this coming weekend. The stalled front will lead to an increased coverage of rain over these afternoons with highs in the mid 80s again this coming weekend.

Tropical update:

We are monitoring a few tropical waves, but the one with the best chance of development is sitting over the cental Atlantic. This system could become a tropical depression this week as it moves to the north of the Leeward Islands.

An area of low pressure could develop this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, this system could then move toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

Additionally, there is another tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a low-end chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

