CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia.

Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list.

“It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”

Preparing for a hurricane can be a life saving measure but it can also be challenging for people with special medical, functional and access needs.

“It’s not so easy when you have folks who are at home on some sort of durable medical equipment or on oxygen in a wheel chair, mobility issues they need a little bit more care and that’s where the registry comes in play.”

Todd Wyckoff with the Coastal Health District’s says their Hurricane Registry provides transportation and shelter for those who have no other way to get help during a hurricane.

After submitting an application and qualifying, you will be on the list for life.

The Coastal Health District stops accepting applications 72 hours before a hurricane is expected.

He says 25% to 50% of people sign up just days before a hurricane is expected to hit. With peak hurricane season around the corner, he encourages people not to wait until the last minute to sign up so they have time to make plans for you.

“Sign up now, sign up tomorrow. Don’t wait until there’s a storm approaching five days away to try to sign up because our staff has other things to do as well and that puts a huge burden on us,” said Wyckoff.

Chelsea Sawyer with Chatham Emergency Management Agency says another step to take right now is to pack your medical equipment or prescriptions.

“If you know that you require a certain assistive device, make sure that you have a backup to that and make sure you have it already stored away.”

To sign up for the registry, click here.

