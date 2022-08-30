Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.

Cpl. Lucas was honored with the Officer of the Month award in June.

Below is a statement from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our colleague and friend, Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28. Cpl. Lucas has been a valued member of our team since Aug. 13, 2007, she was promoted to Corporal Feb. 8, 2020. Please keep Ava’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.