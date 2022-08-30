Evans County property taxes increasing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Property taxes in Evans County are going up this year. The board of education unanimously approving the 2022 millage rate at 14 mills.

This after they received a suggested rollback rate of 13.993 mills.

School leaders say that state law requires a millage rate of 14 mills in order for them to get more than $2 million in state funding

“We can’t forgo the $2.2 million in state funds without having drastic impacts on school attrition, transportation, and school services. So, we have had a commitment over the last 6 years to maintain the 14 mills and I think that’s what the board will continue to do and hopefully continue to do in the future as well,” Evans County Schools Superintendent Marty Waters said.

The change comes after a series of public input sessions earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.