‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening.

Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.

“I feel bad for them, because their child has been taken away. You can’t bring them back,” Thomas Cribbs said.

“Nobody should be losing their child. I mean, parents should not have to bury their children,” Robert Stipeck said.

Sympathy pouring in for the family of 2-year-old Lauren Barton, who was killed on Monday. Savannah Police say the 16-year-old charged in her death, left the home after the shooting.

“He’s pretty much losing out on most of his life already at a young age,” Stipeck said.

Neighbors are also wondering why a 16-year-old had a gun in the first place.

“They shouldn’t have a weapon, because they’re minors, to start with. Why would they need it at that age,” Cribbs said.

The situation hits close to home, Cribbs says, because he has children of his own and it just goes to show how life can change forever in a second.

“It definitely bothers you, because you never know what could happen and when it could happen,” Cribbs said.

The families of the 16-year-old and the 2-year-old both said this shooting was an accident. Police have not confirmed that information.

