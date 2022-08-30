Jury begins deliberation in Marc Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury has begun deliberations in the murder trial of Marc Wilson.

He’s accused of shooting at a moving truck on a roadway back in June 2020 and killing one of the passengers, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

Prosecutors say Wilson overreacted to the truck traveling next to him and the teens inside. Defense attorneys say he was protecting himself and the young woman riding with him.

Attorneys from both sides gave jurors their closing arguments Tuesday after a week of testimony.

Defense attorneys claim Wilson fired in self-defense at a truck he says was trying to run him off the road. One of the shots he fired struck Haley Hutcheson through the truck’s back window.

Defense attorneys say the other teens in the truck provoked Wilson with threats and racial slurs. But prosecutors say Wilson drove along with the truck instead of slowing down or turning around.

“If this community is looking for someone to blame, they should blame the occupants of the truck,” defense attorney Francys Johnson said.

“No matter what version you want to go with......he pulled the gun,” Assistant District Attorney Barclay Black said.

The jury went home Tuesday night and will pick back up deliberations Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.