One person trapped in car after crash on Trask Pkwy

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people were injured early Tuesday morning following a car wreck.

Burton emergency crews responded to the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a van and a car. The driver of the car was injured and trapped.

Firefighters were able to free the driver within eight minutes of arrival.

Both drivers were treated and transported from the scene with potentially serious injuries.

All lanes of Trask Parkway were delayed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency crews worked.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

