Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person trapped in car after crash on Trask Pkwy

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people were injured early Tuesday morning following a car wreck.

Burton emergency crews responded to the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a van and a car. The driver of the car was injured and trapped.

Firefighters were able to free the driver within eight minutes of arrival.

Both drivers were treated and transported from the scene with potentially serious injuries.

All lanes of Trask Parkway were delayed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency crews worked.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee S Scott
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash
Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
police lights
Woman killed, man arrested following Baxley shooting

Latest News

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson trial
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial
Deputies say Tribble was last seen leaving The Palmettos off Bluffton assisted living facility...
Bluffton police searching for missing 79-year-old man, last seen 7 days ago
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion