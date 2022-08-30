Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Owner of former Club Karma location listing property for $2.2 million

Club Karma
Club Karma(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For most of the last six months, Club Karma has been a charred and burned structure. Within the last two weeks, it’s been turned into a pile of rocks as the owner says it’s time to sell.

“The building was just beyond repair and on top of that I don’t really want it to be a club, so we’re just selling the land as is.”

He’s listed the property for $2.2 million, after having what was left of the club bulldozed. Now, there’s remnants of its existence all around where the building stood for decades, and the property owner is thinking back to the timing and emotions of the fire.

“The original thought is this is that this is a joke of some form or fashion, especially because the lease is up,” property owner Wick Scurry said.

Court documents obtained by WTOC show that Wick filed an eviction against the person who was leasing the property from him, reading in part “the Defendant will vacate the premises and leave same in ‘broom clean’ condition by midnight February 28, 2022.”

As we know, the fire started hours later. SLED says the investigation into its cause is still active and ongoing as is one part of the post fire process for Wick.

“I am still fighting with the insurance company to collect money and we’ll just see what happens.”

While SLED couldn’t give us details on the investigation, they did let us know that last year in 2021 they investigated 135 fire cases with 82 of them remaining undetermined.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Ashlee S Scott
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
SPD mourns officer who dies in car crash
Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion

Latest News

hurricane registry
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Fraud
Telfair Co. woman ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution after COVID relief fraud
THE News at 4:30
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems