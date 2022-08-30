Owner of former Club Karma location listing property for $2.2 million

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For most of the last six months, Club Karma has been a charred and burned structure. Within the last two weeks, it’s been turned into a pile of rocks as the owner says it’s time to sell.

“The building was just beyond repair and on top of that I don’t really want it to be a club, so we’re just selling the land as is.”

He’s listed the property for $2.2 million, after having what was left of the club bulldozed. Now, there’s remnants of its existence all around where the building stood for decades, and the property owner is thinking back to the timing and emotions of the fire.

“The original thought is this is that this is a joke of some form or fashion, especially because the lease is up,” property owner Wick Scurry said.

Court documents obtained by WTOC show that Wick filed an eviction against the person who was leasing the property from him, reading in part “the Defendant will vacate the premises and leave same in ‘broom clean’ condition by midnight February 28, 2022.”

As we know, the fire started hours later. SLED says the investigation into its cause is still active and ongoing as is one part of the post fire process for Wick.

“I am still fighting with the insurance company to collect money and we’ll just see what happens.”

While SLED couldn’t give us details on the investigation, they did let us know that last year in 2021 they investigated 135 fire cases with 82 of them remaining undetermined.

