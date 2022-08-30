Sky Cams
Telfair Co. woman ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution after COVID relief fraud

Fraud(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she was involved in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Shakeena Hamilton, 34, previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Officials say Hamilton admitted to help others fraudulently apply for PPP loans.

Hamilton is ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

“Using SBA programs fraudulently undermines the spirit and true intent of bolstering the backbone of the nation’s economy – small businesses,” said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite. “OIG is focused on rooting out bad actors in these vital SBA programs. I want to thank the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and commitment to seeing justice served.”

