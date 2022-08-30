Sky Cams
Tybee Island businesses hoping tourist season doesn’t wrap up after Labor Day

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching marking the unofficial end of summer.

As popular tourist spots wind down for the season businesses are also expecting a slowdown.

Labor Day is on the minds of a lot of people including many businesses on Tybee Island.

That’s because some of the store employees say Labor Day is their last big chance to earn some money to help support them through the less popular winter months.

Employees described this season as pretty typical when it comes to the number of visitors but say that after Labor Day foot traffic cuts in half on Tybee meaning every dollar counts before it gets colder.

So, they’re hoping many people come out to visit this weekend but the forecast is threatening to dampen their profits.

An employee we talked to at a local frozen yogurt shop wasn’t too optimistic.

“It’s supposed to rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A lot of people just don’t get out on the beach when it’s raining. We just need the people down on the island supporting the businesses,” Store Employee Stephen Elkins said.

Of course, many who are familiar with the weather in this area know that it does stay warm beyond Labor Day so businesses are hoping the tourist season isn’t wrapping up just yet.

