Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning.

The chase started when an ATM was struck at the Cadence Bank on West General Screven Way, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulson.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the car on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop it.

Liberty County deputies picked up the chase when speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

The 11-year-old eventually stopped when he wrecked the car near Wallace Martin Drive near the Panera Bread.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
Cpl. Ava Lucas
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store.
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
Former Statesboro City Councilman Will Britt sentenced for tax evasion
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson trial
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson murder trial

Latest News

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 Statesboro shooting trial
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton discusses the Eagles' upcoming 2022 season opener...
VIDEO: Clay Helton game week news conference (Morgan St.)
Beverly Tillman
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
house housing generic
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community