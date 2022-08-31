11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning.

The chase started when an ATM was struck at the Cadence Bank on West General Screven Way, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulson.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the car on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop it.

Liberty County deputies picked up the chase when speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

The 11-year-old eventually stopped when he wrecked the car near Wallace Martin Drive near the Panera Bread.

